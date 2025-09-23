Bank of Thailand Slashes 'Mysterious' Financial Discrepancy by Over Half

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has significantly revised its balance of payments figures for 2024, nearly eliminating a large statistical discrepancy that had raised questions over financial flows into the country.

The central bank announced that its "Net Errors and Omissions" (NEO) figure has plummeted from a preliminary 530 billion baht to 230 billion baht.

Dej Titivanich, the BOT's Assistant Governor for the Information System Department, explained that the revised figure is the result of a routine annual update to the balance of payments (BOP) data.

"This is a normal part of our annual process," Dej said, "not an ad-hoc adjustment because of abnormal figures."

He added that the standard revision cycle has been in place since 2019.