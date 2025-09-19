Bank of Thailand Dismisses Abnormal Capital Inflows Despite Baht Appreciation

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has confirmed it has not detected any abnormal capital inflows into the country, despite the recent rapid appreciation of the baht.

The central bank is reassuring the public and the market that the so-called "Net Error & Omission" (NEO) is not a sign of speculative capital or an additional pressure on the currency.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, Assistant Governor of the BOT’s Corporate Relations Group, stated, "We have not observed any abnormal capital inflows or signs of speculative activity on the baht."

She explained that NEO, a statistical discrepancy in the Balance of Payments, does not represent a new flow of money.

"The capital flows that become part of NEO have already influenced the exchange rate. NEO is simply a statistical gap," she clarified.

As of 17 September, foreign investment in Thai bonds amounted to a net inflow of approximately $534 million, while a net $100 million flowed out of the stock market. For the year-to-date, there has been a net inflow of $1.2 billion into bonds, but stocks remain in a net outflow position.

Chayawadee reiterated that these movements were "not abnormal."