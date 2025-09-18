Thailand's 'Mouse' Deputy PM Vows to Fix Every Economic Hole

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has met with representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce to discuss urgent economic reforms, promising to dismantle trade barriers and address mounting financial pressures on small and medium enterprises.

During Thursday's meeting at the Thai Chamber of Commerce headquarters, Anutin emphasised the government's commitment to supporting businesses and workers whilst awaiting royal endorsement of the new administration.

The discussions followed similar consultations with the Federation of Thai Industries, as the government seeks input from key economic stakeholders.

"We are listening to the real sector's problems, concerns, and recommendations," Anutin stated, outlining plans to enhance business flexibility across multiple areas including finance, interest rates, debt management, energy, logistics, and labour.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce presented a comprehensive seven-pillar economic recovery plan, dubbed "7 Pillars to Restore the Thai Economy," addressing what Chairman Dr Poj Aramwattananont described as significant challenges from global economic volatility, falling agricultural prices, declining exports, and rising energy costs.

