FTI Urges New Government to Tackle Trade War and Economic Pressures

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has presented a comprehensive emergency economic plan to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, warning of mounting pressures from US trade measures, regional competition, and domestic financial challenges that threaten Thailand's industrial competitiveness.

The five-point proposal, delivered during high-level discussions at FTI headquarters in Bangkok on Monday, addresses immediate concerns over US import tariffs that have reached 19% since 7 August and could escalate to 40% for goods involving third-country violations.

Tariff Threats and Trade Compliance

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul warned that Thai exporters face potential tariff increases to 40% for goods deemed to involve circumvention or transshipment violations.

The industry body has called for clear government guidance on Regional Value Content calculations and the establishment of advisory units to help businesses comply with international trade rules.

"We are working with the Ministry of Commerce to clarify the details of local content requirements and determine which industries can meet the standards," Kriengkrai said.

SME Crisis Deepens

With non-performing loans among small and medium enterprises reaching 243 billion baht against total outstanding credit of 3.1 trillion baht as of June 2025, the FTI has proposed a "Fast Track for SME" initiative featuring emergency credit guarantees approved within three to seven days.

The proposal includes government subsidies for initial fees, guarantee ratios of 80-100%, and special 1% liquidity enhancement loans.

Express credit facilities worth 5-10 million baht would be available without collateral requirements for tax-compliant SMEs.