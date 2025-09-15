Prime Minister Anutin Vows to Slash Red Tape to Boost Thai Economy

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and a team of future economic ministers and advisors, including Supajee Suthumpun (designate Commerce Minister), met with the Federation of Thai Industries to pledge their commitment to revitalising the nation's industrial sector.

During the meeting on Monday, the Prime Minister announced that the new cabinet would be fully formed and ready to begin work within the week. He revealed that the government had already convened a weekend meeting to formulate policies and strategies for a swift economic recovery.

Acknowledging the industrial sector's critical role as a key economic driver, Anutin stated that the government's priority is to remove bureaucratic obstacles and excessive red tape to enable businesses to thrive.

He underscored the administration’s focus on providing specific, targeted solutions while simultaneously building a foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

Anutin outlined several key industrial objectives, including raising local content to create systematic domestic supply chains, combating the fraudulent use of product licenses, and transitioning the manufacturing sector from an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) model to producing competitive Thai brands.