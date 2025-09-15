Prime Minister Anutin Vows to Slash Red Tape to Boost Thai Economy

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and a team of future economic ministers and advisors, including Supajee Suthumpun (designate Commerce Minister), met with the Federation of Thai Industries to pledge their commitment to revitalising the nation's industrial sector.
During the meeting on Monday, the Prime Minister announced that the new cabinet would be fully formed and ready to begin work within the week. He revealed that the government had already convened a weekend meeting to formulate policies and strategies for a swift economic recovery.
Acknowledging the industrial sector's critical role as a key economic driver, Anutin stated that the government's priority is to remove bureaucratic obstacles and excessive red tape to enable businesses to thrive.
He underscored the administration’s focus on providing specific, targeted solutions while simultaneously building a foundation for long-term sustainable growth.
Anutin outlined several key industrial objectives, including raising local content to create systematic domestic supply chains, combating the fraudulent use of product licenses, and transitioning the manufacturing sector from an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) model to producing competitive Thai brands.
"We shouldn't be just contract manufacturers. We must use this opportunity to increase value and expand our GDP. Over the past 10 years, we have tried to lay the foundation for Thai industries, but we haven't been able to fully utilize it. Therefore, we must rely more on ourselves and cooperate with the Board of Investment (BOI) and the private sector to enhance our competitiveness," Anutin stated.
The government also aims to establish Thailand as the authentic manufacturing hub for the CLMV region (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam).
The Prime Minister also promised to accelerate the opening of Thailand's borders to help businesses in border regions. However, he stressed that this would be done in line with national security protocols to ensure the country does not suffer any losses or disadvantages.
Despite the government’s short four-month tenure, Anutin was adamant about its commitment to serious work. He admitted that political issues have previously hindered economic and industrial progress and emphasised that his focus is on the bigger picture.
"We must accept that if the economy is good, everything else will follow suit," Anutin stated. The government’s goal, he added, is to improve the economy so that people can live in dignity and honour.
Anutin also addressed future collaboration with other political parties, asserting his readiness to work with all sides. He concluded by sharing his guiding principle: "People from different parties but on the same team are better than people from the same party but on different teams."