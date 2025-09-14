Most Thais expect Anutin’s minority govt to survive up to four months

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

Poll finds most Thais expect Anutin’s minority government to last up to four months amid pressure from the People’s Party.

Most Thai voters believe the minority government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will last no more than four months, according to an opinion survey.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide on September 8–9. All participants were at least 18 years old, the legal voting age.

When asked to speculate on the lifespan of Anutin’s administration, respondents said:

  • 56.26%: Up to four months
  • 27.79%: Longer than four months
  • 14.58%: Shorter than four months
  • 1.37%: No comment

Anutin was elected prime minister with the backing of the People’s Party, which did not formally join the coalition. This arrangement made the Bhumjaithai-led administration a minority government. The People’s Party has demanded that Anutin dissolve the House within four months, after first amending the charter to allow a full rewrite.

When asked for their views on Anutin’s government (multiple answers allowed), respondents said:

  • 35.88%: The government lacks stability and will struggle as it must constantly negotiate with the People’s Party.
  • 30.31%: A minority government is the best solution for the current political situation.
  • 23.66%: Disagree with a minority government.
  • 23.21%: Agree with a minority government.
  • 23.05%: The government will be stable with support from the People’s Party.
  • 21.45%: The government will eventually clash with the People’s Party.
  • 10.61%: Bhumjaithai will eventually break its promise to the People’s Party.
  • 10.53%: The government will eventually become a majority coalition.
  • 8.17%: Anutin should wait to become PM after the next election.
  • 5.34%: The People’s Party should join the coalition.
  • 4.12%: The People’s Party will eventually join forces with Pheu Thai to topple the government.
  • 0.99%: No comment

Asked whether they support Anutin as prime minister, the responses were:

  • 30.38%: Somewhat support
  • 23.36%: Do not support at all
  • 23.13%: Strongly support
  • 22.67%: Somewhat do not support
  • 0.46%: No comment

Asked whether they agreed with the People’s Party’s decision not to join the coalition, respondents replied:

  • 32.98%: Strongly agree
  • 23.35%: Somewhat agree
  • 22.52%: Strongly disagree
  • 19.39%: Somewhat disagree
  • 1.76%: No comment
