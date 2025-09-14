Most Thais expect Anutin’s minority govt to survive up to four months

Most Thai voters believe the minority government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will last no more than four months, according to an opinion survey.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide on September 8–9. All participants were at least 18 years old, the legal voting age.

When asked to speculate on the lifespan of Anutin’s administration, respondents said: