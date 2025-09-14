Most Thais expect Anutin’s minority govt to survive up to four months

Most Thai voters believe the minority government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will last no more than four months, according to an opinion survey.
The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide on September 8–9. All participants were at least 18 years old, the legal voting age.
When asked to speculate on the lifespan of Anutin’s administration, respondents said:
Anutin was elected prime minister with the backing of the People’s Party, which did not formally join the coalition. This arrangement made the Bhumjaithai-led administration a minority government. The People’s Party has demanded that Anutin dissolve the House within four months, after first amending the charter to allow a full rewrite.
When asked for their views on Anutin’s government (multiple answers allowed), respondents said:
Asked whether they support Anutin as prime minister, the responses were:
Asked whether they agreed with the People’s Party’s decision not to join the coalition, respondents replied: