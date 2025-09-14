Anutin meets incoming ministers to draft government policy statement

Other proposals discussed included the relaunch of the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus scheme, decentralisation to local authorities, and disaster relief measures.

After the meeting, Anutin stressed that the government must expedite the policy statement to meet the MOA condition, which stipulates that parliament will be dissolved four months after the policy address. “This is not about taking office without a plan; everything must be prepared in advance,” he said.

Asked about the urgent four-month agenda, the prime minister highlighted three priorities: resolving Thai–Cambodian border issues, holding a referendum on constitutional amendments, and addressing the cost of living. He added that reviving past projects, such as the Half-Half co-payment, was no setback: “There is nothing wrong with bringing back a scheme that benefits the people.”

Anutin clarifies MOA with People’s Party, outlines urgent four-month agenda