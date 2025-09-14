Anutin meets incoming ministers to draft government policy statement

Attendees included Borwornsak Uwanno, incoming deputy prime minister for legal affairs; Sihasak Phuangketkeow, incoming foreign minister; Auttapol Rerkpiboon, incoming energy minister; Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, incoming defence minister; Suphajee Suthumpun, incoming commerce minister; and Ekniti Nitithanprapas, incoming finance minister.
Anutin later posted on social media: “We are meeting to prepare the government’s policy statement to be delivered before parliament so that the countdown of the four-month period under the MOA can begin without delay. #NoDaysOff”
According to reports, one confirmed urgent policy is the revival of the Khon La Khrueng (Half-Half) subsidy scheme, to be restructured with the government covering 60% and citizens 40%, targeting taxpayers to encourage wider participation in the tax system.
Other proposals discussed included the relaunch of the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus scheme, decentralisation to local authorities, and disaster relief measures.
After the meeting, Anutin stressed that the government must expedite the policy statement to meet the MOA condition, which stipulates that parliament will be dissolved four months after the policy address. “This is not about taking office without a plan; everything must be prepared in advance,” he said.
Asked about the urgent four-month agenda, the prime minister highlighted three priorities: resolving Thai–Cambodian border issues, holding a referendum on constitutional amendments, and addressing the cost of living. He added that reviving past projects, such as the Half-Half co-payment, was no setback: “There is nothing wrong with bringing back a scheme that benefits the people.”
Anutin clarifies MOA with People’s Party, outlines urgent four-month agenda
The Prime Minister explained that the MOA signed with the People’s Party to support Bhumjaithai as the core of government is a simplified extension of the traditional Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
“It is straightforward, without the need for complex documentation. We try to honour it as much as possible, easy, no arguments, and we accept being a minority government,” he said.
Anutin stressed that the policy framework must involve all coalition partners, rather than being dictated solely by the leading party. “In the past, governments lacked unity because the policy agenda was imposed by one party. This time, we have little time and must move forward together with shared intent,” he said.
Urgent four-month priorities