Netflix Emerges as Strong Contender to Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery

Netflix's offer is considered the most attractive, with a $28 per share offer largely in cash, which significantly exceeds the $24 offer from Paramount, which also included cable TV businesses like CNN, TNT, and TBS.

Analysts view Netflix’s move as an effort to transition away from its monthly subscription-based model and gain ownership of high-value intellectual property (IP).

If Netflix successfully acquires WBD, it will cement its status as a major player in the global media landscape, acquiring top franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and DC Comics. This would also give Netflix the opportunity to expand into gaming, events, and merchandising.

Bloomberg reports that Netflix is so confident about the deal that it has agreed to a $5 billion breakup fee if the acquisition is blocked by regulators, ensuring the deal moves forward.

The potential acquisition has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with Variety reporting that influential figures in the entertainment industry are calling for Congress to intervene due to fears of a monopoly in the media sector.

Meanwhile, the competition has intensified, with CNBC revealing a letter from Paramount's legal team to the WBD board, stating that the sales process has been unfair and that Netflix has received preferential treatment over other bidders.

In October 2025, Paramount had proposed a $60 billion acquisition of WBD, but the deal was rejected by the WBD board before they decided to sell their assets.