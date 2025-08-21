Netflix Pours Billions Into Thailand to Create New Asian Content Hub

Netflix is making a major strategic move, investing over $200 million (approximately 6.5 billion baht) in Thailand over the past four years to establish the country as its new content hub in Asia.
This substantial commitment reflects a concerted effort to capitalise on Thailand's growing prominence as a production destination for global media.
The success of Thai content has already demonstrated the country's creative potential, with flagship titles like Master of the House becoming a global phenomenon.
This has driven Thai content viewership on the platform to over 750 million hours this year alone. Netflix shows no signs of slowing down, with plans to produce nine new Thai original titles in a single year, including the highly anticipated zombie film Ziam.
Malobika Banerji, Netflix's Senior Director of Content for Southeast Asia, reinforced the company's vision, stating, "We are moving forward with creating stories from the hands of Thai people and are making serious investments in the country. We are also developing new talent, both in front of and behind the camera, to strengthen the Thai entertainment industry ecosystem. This is our unique position, and we will continue to move forward relentlessly."
Netflix's investment aligns perfectly with the Thai government's national strategy to generate 4 trillion baht in revenue and create 20 million jobs from the creative economy, positioning it as a new engine for national growth.
This approach mirrors the success of South Korea, which has used its 'Soft Power' to drive economic prosperity.
Thailand's film cash rebate programme is a key incentive for global productions, having attracted over 4,600 foreign film projects since 2016 and generating over $1 billion (approximately 33 billion baht) in economic value.
However, Thailand's appeal extends beyond just Netflix.
Global production crews are consistently flocking to the country, with notable projects including HBO's hit series The White Lotus season three, which filmed entirely in Thailand, Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth and FX's Alien: Earth, which has set a new record for the highest foreign investment in the country.
Meanwhile, competitors like China's iQiyi and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max are also leveraging Thai content to penetrate the Southeast Asian market.
The launch of Max with The White Lotus was a strategic move that not only attracted new subscribers but also boosted Thai tourism.
This week, the National Film and Video Committee approved 845 million baht in rebates for seven foreign productions, which collectively invested 4.5 billion baht in the country.
Chakrit Pichyangkul, Director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), stated that in 2024 alone, foreign productions generated 6.6 billion baht in direct revenue for the Thai economy.
The Thai government has also increased its budget to support domestic productions, leading to a steady appearance of Thai films and series at international film festivals and on global streaming platforms.
"The increased global visibility of Thailand also promotes cultural tourism and boosts demand for Thai products, consistently bringing over 300 billion baht in revenue back into the country," Chakrit concluded.