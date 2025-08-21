Netflix Pours Billions Into Thailand to Create New Asian Content Hub

Netflix is making a major strategic move, investing over $200 million (approximately 6.5 billion baht) in Thailand over the past four years to establish the country as its new content hub in Asia.

This substantial commitment reflects a concerted effort to capitalise on Thailand's growing prominence as a production destination for global media.

The success of Thai content has already demonstrated the country's creative potential, with flagship titles like Master of the House becoming a global phenomenon.

This has driven Thai content viewership on the platform to over 750 million hours this year alone. Netflix shows no signs of slowing down, with plans to produce nine new Thai original titles in a single year, including the highly anticipated zombie film Ziam.

Malobika Banerji, Netflix's Senior Director of Content for Southeast Asia, reinforced the company's vision, stating, "We are moving forward with creating stories from the hands of Thai people and are making serious investments in the country. We are also developing new talent, both in front of and behind the camera, to strengthen the Thai entertainment industry ecosystem. This is our unique position, and we will continue to move forward relentlessly."