Thai Entertainment Boom Forecast to Top THB 601 Billion Revenue

The Thai entertainment industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with analysts forecasting robust future growth.

According to PwC's Global Entertainment & Media (E&M) Outlook 2021-2025 report, Thailand's media and entertainment sector is poised to generate an estimated THB 601.936 billion in total revenue by 2025.

This remarkable projection reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45% from 2021 to 2025, underscoring the enduring popularity of Thai content on the global stage.

Thai cultural exports, including dramas, television programmes, and films, are increasingly captivating international audiences.

Vietnam, for instance, has demonstrated a significant affinity for Thai productions such as "The Wall Song," the historical drama "Love Destiny," the acclaimed film "Bad Genius," and the beloved "A Little Thing Called Love".

Notably, the format for "The Wall Song" was licenced to a leading Vietnamese television channel, where it garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception and became a widespread national talking point.

Global Formats and Viral Successes

Further insights from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) reveal that almost 20 countries across four continents have acquired rights to nearly 50 different Thai television programmes.

The licensing of original show formats has proved particularly successful, reaching diverse markets across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

This impressive global footprint not only demonstrates the creative appeal of Thai productions but also represents a substantial revenue stream for the country.

