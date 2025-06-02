Thai Entertainment Boom Forecast to Top THB 601 Billion Revenue

The Thai entertainment industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with analysts forecasting robust future growth.
According to PwC's Global Entertainment & Media (E&M) Outlook 2021-2025 report, Thailand's media and entertainment sector is poised to generate an estimated THB 601.936 billion in total revenue by 2025.
This remarkable projection reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45% from 2021 to 2025, underscoring the enduring popularity of Thai content on the global stage.
Thai cultural exports, including dramas, television programmes, and films, are increasingly captivating international audiences.
Vietnam, for instance, has demonstrated a significant affinity for Thai productions such as "The Wall Song," the historical drama "Love Destiny," the acclaimed film "Bad Genius," and the beloved "A Little Thing Called Love".
Notably, the format for "The Wall Song" was licenced to a leading Vietnamese television channel, where it garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception and became a widespread national talking point.
Global Formats and Viral Successes
Further insights from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) reveal that almost 20 countries across four continents have acquired rights to nearly 50 different Thai television programmes.
The licensing of original show formats has proved particularly successful, reaching diverse markets across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.
This impressive global footprint not only demonstrates the creative appeal of Thai productions but also represents a substantial revenue stream for the country.
Beyond television, Thai 'Luk Thung' (folk song) music is also making significant inroads internationally.
A prime example is the viral sensation created by live performance videos of "LamYai Haithongkham" (Supansa Wedkama).
Her songs "Yai Laem" and "Ern Ai Nae Der Yam Ther Mee Haeng" garnered immense social media traction, sparking a transcontinental ripple effect that reached as far as Brazil.
Brazilian influencers, captivated by the performances, produced dance cover videos, translated lyrics, and lauded LamYai's stage presence, drawing comparisons to local superstar artists with similar styles.
This organic surge in popularity serves as yet another compelling illustration of Thailand's burgeoning soft power gaining international recognition.
Seizing International Market Opportunities
The trajectory for the Thai entertainment industry points towards continued robust growth in overseas markets.
Key drivers behind this expansion include the overall proliferation of the global entertainment landscape, enhanced accessibility to the internet and online streaming platforms, and a growing worldwide fascination with Thai culture.
The DITP has identified specific opportunities across various international territories:
United States: American audiences are demonstrating increased openness to foreign films and Asian content. Participation in US film festivals offers a crucial avenue for raising the profile of Thai cinema, whilst streaming platforms provide efficient channels to access new audience demographics.
China: The children's film market in China is expanding rapidly, driven by rising parental demand. Thai creators should explore opportunities to produce child-friendly content that ingeniously weaves in elements of Thai culture through engaging narratives, charming characters, and cutting-edge technology.
Japan: Thai Boy Love (BL) dramas, exemplified by hits like "2gether: The Series," enjoy considerable popularity in Japan. To effectively penetrate this market, Thai content should integrate its unique cultural charms, such as local lifestyles, cuisine, and traditions, thereby differentiating itself from competitors, notably South Korea.
Vietnam: Thai cinema maintains a strong foothold in Vietnam, benefiting from cultural similarities and the widespread popularity of Thai actors. Despite the aggressive market penetration by Korean films, often bolstered by CGV cinemas and extensive K-Pop promotion, Thailand remains strong in genres like family dramas, horror, and BL, alongside offering high-quality post-production services.
Singapore: Singaporean audiences consistently consume content across both traditional television and online platforms. Digital content trade shows, such as the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), serve as vital platforms for showcasing Thai productions, facilitating expansion into the broader Southeast Asian market and beyond.