Commerce Ministry pushes Thai soft power at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, the ministry’s permanent secretary, stated that participation in this event, held from May 13–21, is part of efforts to promote Thai soft power internationally.
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has been appointed to establish the Thailand Pavilion, spanning 82 square metres, featuring business matching activities to provide Thai entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand their market reach globally.
"We expect Thai entrepreneurs to penetrate new markets and generate trade valued at no less than 1 billion baht," he said.
Vuttikrai further explained that 12 Thai companies are participating this year, comprising eight film and animation producers and distributors, three television drama and programme producers, and one company offering film and video-related services.
Moreover, several major business negotiations have taken place, including Mono Streaming, which has engaged in trade discussions with a Malaysian company interested in distributing Thai films. There is strong potential for further expansion of Thai content across multiple platforms, including cinemas and other media outlets.
Idol Factory, one of Thailand’s leading Y-series and Girls' Love (GL) content creators, has negotiated with companies from Vietnam and Hong Kong keen to purchase series for in-flight entertainment. Additionally, discussions have been held with a Brazilian firm looking to invest in the company.
Thai horror films continue to enjoy popularity in international markets, with the selection of Thai films for competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Notable entries include A Useful Ghost, directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, starring Davika "Mai" Hoorne and Witsarut "Most" Himmarat.
Vuttikrai added that the Commerce Ministry aims to continue systematically promoting Thai soft power to enhance the country's creative economy, making it competitive in the global market while ensuring sustainable revenue generation.
Results from 2024 show 343 trade negotiations with foreign buyers and investors, generating a total trade value of 1.46 billion baht. This includes 64.75 million baht in immediate transactions.
Key trading partners include the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam and Hong Kong.