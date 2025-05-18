Commerce Ministry pushes Thai soft power at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, the ministry’s permanent secretary, stated that participation in this event, held from May 13–21, is part of efforts to promote Thai soft power internationally.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has been appointed to establish the Thailand Pavilion, spanning 82 square metres, featuring business matching activities to provide Thai entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand their market reach globally.

"We expect Thai entrepreneurs to penetrate new markets and generate trade valued at no less than 1 billion baht," he said.