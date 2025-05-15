Thailand Revives Bangkok International Film Festival With First Edition Planned For January – Cannes Market

Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee, Chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee of Thailand, announced the news during a Cannes Marche panel in which he also outlined THACCA’s vision for supporting and expanding the vibrant Thai film industry.

While exact dates are yet to be announced, the revived festival will take place around the second week of January, ending before the Sundance Film Festival kicks off on January 22.

Thai producer and critic Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, currently director of the World Film Festival in Bangkok, will be artistic director of the new event, which will include a section for international films and a separate program for Thai movies. “The international audience can come to see what’s going on in Thai cinema across the whole range of both artistic and mainstream movies,” Donsaron explained.

The event will also have a market and industry component headed by Thai producer and director Pantham Thongsang, which will also include pitching sessions and year-round workshops.

Meanwhile, a wider Thai cultural event, showcasing all aspects of Thailand’s creative industries including film, food and fashion, will be held in Bangkok in July.