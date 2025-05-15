Thailand Revives Bangkok International Film Festival With First Edition Planned For January – Cannes Market

Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee, Chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee of Thailand, announced the news during a Cannes Marche panel in which he also outlined THACCA’s vision for supporting and expanding the vibrant Thai film industry.
While exact dates are yet to be announced, the revived festival will take place around the second week of January, ending before the Sundance Film Festival kicks off on January 22.
Thai producer and critic Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, currently director of the World Film Festival in Bangkok, will be artistic director of the new event, which will include a section for international films and a separate program for Thai movies. “The international audience can come to see what’s going on in Thai cinema across the whole range of both artistic and mainstream movies,” Donsaron explained.
The event will also have a market and industry component headed by Thai producer and director Pantham Thongsang, which will also include pitching sessions and year-round workshops.
Meanwhile, a wider Thai cultural event, showcasing all aspects of Thailand’s creative industries including film, food and fashion, will be held in Bangkok in July.
Also during the THACCA panel, Dr. Surapong outlined the advantages of working with Thailand, which include a 30% production rebate, experienced crews, rising actors and directors and a vibrant post-production sector. He also shared that Thailand is in the process of negotiating a series of co-production treaties.
“We have a rising creative force, along with a robust public-private partnership; we also have talent, competitive costs and world-class stories,” Dr. Surapong said.
He also explained the many funding and talent development initiatives of the new Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA), which will officially launch next year but has already handed out $6.4m (THB220m) to 86 Thai projects in its first funding round.
One of the projects supported by the new fund is A Useful Ghost, directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, which is premiering here in Critics Week. Produced by Cattleya Paosrijaroen and Soros Sukhum at Thailand’s 185 Films, the film is co-produced by Singapore’s Momo Film Co and France’s Haut Les Mains.
Also in Cannes, THACCA is holding a pitching event (May 19-20 at the Thai Pavilion) for three projects from filmmakers who are following up their award-winning debuts. The three selected projects, which have also received support from the new fund, include The Blind Earthworm In The Labyrinth, from Taiki Sakpisit (The Edge Of Daybreak); Ghost Of The Currents, from Patiparn Boontarig (Solids By The Seashore) and Ray Of Light from Nontawat Numbenchapol (Doi Boy).
The old Bangkok International Film Festival, organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, came to a halt in 2006 when it emerged that the former Thai tourism minister, Juthamas Siriwan, was involved in defrauding the festival along with a U.S. couple, Gerald and Patricia Green, who were helping organize the event. Both Juthamas and the U.S. organizers were consequently imprisoned in their respective countries.
Since that time, Thailand has hosted several smaller festivals, but never had a large-scale international event. The organizers of the new Bangkok International Film Festival are stressing that it will be organized by a non-profit organization with the support of THACCA and the Thai government.
The new festival will open a call for entries in a few months.
Source: Deadline