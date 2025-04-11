Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood film imports

Industry analysts said the financial impact was likely to be minimal, however, because Hollywood's box office returns in China have declined significantly in recent years.

After three decades during which China imported 10 Hollywood movies per year, Beijing's National Film Administration said Trump's tariff actions would further sour domestic demand for U.S. cinema in China.

"We will follow market rules, respect the audience's choices, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported," the NFA said on its website.

Hollywood studios once looked to China, the world's second-largest film market, to help boost the box office performance of movies. But domestic movies increasingly have outperformed Hollywood’s fare in China, with Ne Zha 2" this year eclipsing Pixar's "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.