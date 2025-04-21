FILMART 2025 success propels Thai creative industry and soft power into global spotlight

The initiative successfully opened new doors for Thai content creators and resulted in promising international business partnerships, while showcasing Thailand’s growing cultural soft power on the global stage.

This year, Thai participants achieved outstanding results, securing tangible collaborations with major global players. Highlights include the licensing of Thai films to top-tier companies in Hong Kong, planning for international film and television productions in Thailand, and signing post-production service agreements with world-renowned studios. These achievements not only demonstrate the growing competitiveness of Thailand’s film and television sector but also highlight its rising influence through cultural exports.

The DITP emphasized that these outcomes align with its core mission to promote Thai content and related services internationally. By enabling Thai entrepreneurs to access global markets, the agency aims to enhance the visibility of Thailand’s creative industries, boost the country's soft power, and position Thailand as a regional hub for high-quality content production.