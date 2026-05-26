Japan and US reaffirm Taiwan Strait stability during Quad talks

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed on Tuesday (May 26) that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait remain important.

The two ministers held a 10-minute meeting in New Delhi, where they exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and economic security.

They also addressed China-related matters after the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month.

Motegi and Rubio confirmed that Japan and the United States would maintain close co-operation.