Japan and US reaffirm Taiwan Strait stability during Quad talks

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed on Tuesday (May 26) that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait remain important.
The two ministers held a 10-minute meeting in New Delhi, where they exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and economic security.
They also addressed China-related matters after the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month.
Motegi and Rubio confirmed that Japan and the United States would maintain close co-operation.
Their talks also covered the Middle East.
Motegi said an early agreement between the United States and Iran was important, including on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transport waterway for Middle Eastern crude oil.
The two sides agreed to move forward with Japan-US coordination on the matter.
Separately on Tuesday, Motegi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
They confirmed that Japan and Australia would work together across various areas, including economic security.
The bilateral meetings were held on the sidelines of a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting, with India also taking part.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]