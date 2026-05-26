Japan backs ASEAN push to diversify crude oil supply sources

The Japanese government is moving to assist Southeast Asian countries in widening their sources of crude oil, aiming to keep petrochemical supply chains stable as tensions in the Middle East continue.

Energy shocks linked to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have pushed crude-importing Southeast Asian nations to cut their dependence on Middle Eastern supplies.

The Philippines, which has relied on the Middle East for more than 90 per cent of its crude oil imports, declared a national energy emergency in March after crude prices surged.

Manila has recently begun buying crude oil from Russia, despite some countries reducing or stopping Russian imports under sanctions imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine. It has also signalled readiness to pursue joint oil and gas exploration with China in the South China Sea, where the two countries have territorial disputes.