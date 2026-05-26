Thai arrivals to Japan rise as travel demand remains strong

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) reported statistics for “foreign visitors” travelling to Japan in the first four months (January-April) of 2026, showing a cumulative total of 14,375,800, down 0.5% from the same period last year.
The decline followed the impact of a drop of more than 55% in the Chinese tourist market, due to a warning by the Chinese government to avoid travel to Japan and a reduction in flights.
The impact of geopolitical issues also caused the European and Middle Eastern markets to contract in April.
In April 2026 alone, 3,692,200 foreign visitors travelled to Japan, down 5.5%.
For the Thai tourist market, 164,800 Thai travellers visited Japan in April, up 4% from the previous year, expanding during the long Songkran holiday and coinciding with the travel season for viewing cherry blossoms.
This brought the cumulative total for the first four months to more than 557,800, up 7.2%.
Thailand maintained sixth place among Japan’s highest foreign visitor markets, after South Korea, Taiwan, China, the United States and Hong Kong, and ranked first among Southeast Asian markets.