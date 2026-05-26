Thai arrivals to Japan rise as travel demand remains strong

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026
Thai arrivals to Japan rise as travel demand remains strong

JNTO reported 14,375,800 foreign visitors in January-April, while Thai arrivals rose 7.2% and kept sixth place among source markets.

  • In the first four months of 2026, the number of Thai visitors to Japan increased by 7.2% compared to the previous year, totalling 557,800 arrivals.
  • April 2026 saw a 4% rise in Thai tourists, with 164,800 visitors, driven by the Songkran holiday and cherry blossom season.
  • Thailand ranks as the sixth-largest source of foreign visitors to Japan and is the top market from Southeast Asia.

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) reported statistics for “foreign visitors” travelling to Japan in the first four months (January-April) of 2026, showing a cumulative total of 14,375,800, down 0.5% from the same period last year.

The decline followed the impact of a drop of more than 55% in the Chinese tourist market, due to a warning by the Chinese government to avoid travel to Japan and a reduction in flights.

The impact of geopolitical issues also caused the European and Middle Eastern markets to contract in April.

Thai arrivals to Japan rise as travel demand remains strong

Top 10 foreign visitor markets for Japan in the first four months of 2026

  1. South Korea 3,936,700 visitors (+22%)
  2. Taiwan 2,685,000 visitors (+24.2%)
  3. China 1,404,300 visitors (-55.1%)
  4. United States 1,133,400 visitors (+8.5%)
  5. Hong Kong 876,300 visitors (-3.8%)
  6. Thailand 557,800 visitors (+7.2%)
  7. Australia 447,100 visitors (+4.2%)
  8. Philippines 329,400 visitors (+9%)
  9. Vietnam 282,000 visitors (+11.7%)
  10. Indonesia 270,200 visitors (+16.3%)

In April 2026 alone, 3,692,200 foreign visitors travelled to Japan, down 5.5%.

Thai arrivals to Japan rise as travel demand remains strong

Top 10 foreign visitor markets for Japan in April 2026

  1. South Korea 878,600 visitors (+21.7%)
  2. Taiwan 643,500 visitors (+19.7%)
  3. China 330,700 visitors (-56.8%)
  4. United States 330,000 visitors (+0.8%)
  5. Hong Kong 226,000 visitors (-14.3%)
  6. Thailand 164,800 visitors (+4%)
  7. Australia 102,500 visitors (-11.1%)
  8. Philippines 88,400 visitors (-2.8%)
  9. Vietnam 76,000 visitors (+18.6%)
  10. Canada 70,300 visitors (-3.2%)

For the Thai tourist market, 164,800 Thai travellers visited Japan in April, up 4% from the previous year, expanding during the long Songkran holiday and coinciding with the travel season for viewing cherry blossoms.

This brought the cumulative total for the first four months to more than 557,800, up 7.2%.

Thailand maintained sixth place among Japan’s highest foreign visitor markets, after South Korea, Taiwan, China, the United States and Hong Kong, and ranked first among Southeast Asian markets.

Statistics for the “Thai” market visiting Japan in the first four months of 2026

  • January 115,100 visitors (+18.9%)
  • February 117,000 visitors (+0.2%)
  • March 160,900 visitors (+8.6%)
  • April 164,800 visitors (+4%)
  • First four months total 557,800 visitors (+7.2%)
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