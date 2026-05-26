Thai arrivals to Japan rise as travel demand remains strong

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) reported statistics for “foreign visitors” travelling to Japan in the first four months (January-April) of 2026, showing a cumulative total of 14,375,800, down 0.5% from the same period last year.

The decline followed the impact of a drop of more than 55% in the Chinese tourist market, due to a warning by the Chinese government to avoid travel to Japan and a reduction in flights.

The impact of geopolitical issues also caused the European and Middle Eastern markets to contract in April.