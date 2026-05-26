UK Indo‑Pacific Minister Advances UK-Thailand Strategic Partnership, Highlights Growing AI Collaboration

Minister Malhotra visited Thailand from 25 to 26 May 2026 to strengthen cooperation across economic growth, climate and energy, security, health, technology and people-to-people links, underlining the UK’s enduring commitment to Thailand as a key partner in Southeast Asia and ASEAN.
At the heart of the visit, the Minister co‑chaired the sixth UK–Thailand Strategic Dialogue with Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi. Discussions took stock of progress under the 2024 Thailand–United Kingdom Strategic Partnership Roadmap and focused on priorities for the next phase of cooperation. Talks covered trade and investment, climate and energy, as well as joint action against cannabis smuggling and scam centres.
The UK reaffirmed commitments to the Roadmap and emphasised economic growth through liberalised trade and increased investment flows. Total UK–Thailand trade is worth £7.9 billion annually, supporting thousands of jobs in both countries.
Digital, science and technology is a key growth area. Ahead of London Tech Week (8-12 June), Malhotra met Thai venture capital leaders to highlight the UK’s strengths as a global hub for innovation and explore opportunities for UK–Thailand collaboration on AI and investment. She told gathered industry figures that “AI is no longer a ‘tech sector’ issue” but an “economic and strategic issue for every country”, adding that the UK is ready to partner with Thailand to share AI capability and expertise.”
The UK and Thailand also agreed to build on the Enhanced Trade Partnership, including progress towards deeper regulatory cooperation in priority sectors such as medical devices and renewable energy. Minister Malhotra also visited the Regional Public Health Laboratory Network to see how the ASEAN–UK Health Security Partnership is strengthening regional preparedness for future health threats.
Reflecting her additional role as Minister for Equalities, the Minister hosted an episode of UN Women's Women in Power podcast and met Thai women parliamentarians to exchange views on advancing women’s political participation and leadership, underlining the UK’s commitment to inclusive governance and values‑based partnerships in the Indo‑Pacific.
Following the Dialogue, Minister Malhotra said:
"It is clearer than ever that the UK and Thailand face the same global challenges, from trade disruption in the Strait of Hormuz to rapid technological change.
In today's world, economic prosperity is no longer divisible from security. That is why we are working together to boost trade and investment, grow our tech and clean energy industries and protect our citizens from online fraud."
The UK welcomed agreement to hold the next Thailand–United Kingdom Security Dialogue to strengthen security cooperation, protect shared interests and uphold shared values amid an increasingly turbulent global and regional environment.
The Minister’s visit followed the final celebrations of 170 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Thailand, underlining a shared ambition to build an even stronger, more forward‑looking partnership for the future.