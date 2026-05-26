UK Indo‑Pacific Minister Advances UK-Thailand Strategic Partnership, Highlights Growing AI Collaboration

Minister Malhotra visited Thailand from 25 to 26 May 2026 to strengthen cooperation across economic growth, climate and energy, security, health, technology and people-to-people links, underlining the UK’s enduring commitment to Thailand as a key partner in Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

At the heart of the visit, the Minister co‑chaired the sixth UK–Thailand Strategic Dialogue with Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi. Discussions took stock of progress under the 2024 Thailand–United Kingdom Strategic Partnership Roadmap and focused on priorities for the next phase of cooperation. Talks covered trade and investment, climate and energy, as well as joint action against cannabis smuggling and scam centres.

The UK reaffirmed commitments to the Roadmap and emphasised economic growth through liberalised trade and increased investment flows. Total UK–Thailand trade is worth £7.9 billion annually, supporting thousands of jobs in both countries.

Digital, science and technology is a key growth area. Ahead of London Tech Week (8-12 June), Malhotra met Thai venture capital leaders to highlight the UK’s strengths as a global hub for innovation and explore opportunities for UK–Thailand collaboration on AI and investment. She told gathered industry figures that “AI is no longer a ‘tech sector’ issue” but an “economic and strategic issue for every country”, adding that the UK is ready to partner with Thailand to share AI capability and expertise.”