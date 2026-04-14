UK and France reject US blockade role in Strait of Hormuz

Britain and France have declared that they will not join the United States in blockading Iranian ports and coastal areas, instead pushing for a separate multinational effort to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain did not support a blockade and stressed that the priority was to reopen the strait. A British government spokesperson said Royal Navy ships and personnel would not be used to block Iranian ports, although the UK would continue other operations in the region, including mine-clearing and anti-drone missions.

The spokesperson added that Britain was working urgently with France and other partners to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes after the US announced that it would begin enforcing restrictions on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports after weekend talks with Tehran collapsed.