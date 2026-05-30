FTI Urges Energy Ministry to Support Pragmatic Transition as Refiners Diversify Sourcing

The Federation of Thai Industries holds emergency talks with the Energy Minister to secure a resilient energy grid amidst ongoing global market shocks.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has held crucial high-level talks with the Ministry of Energy to establish a unified policy response to mounting macroeconomic challenges.

Led by FTI chairman Pimjai Leeissaranukul, the executive committee of the FTI’s Institute of Industrial Energy met with Energy Minister Akanat Promphan to present strategic proposals aimed at modernising the national grid while insulating the domestic economy from international volatility.

The immediate catalyst for the discussions stems from a complex intersection of global economic shifts, regional geopolitical tensions, and an accelerating green energy transition.

With manufacturers facing fluctuating costs, the industrial sector is pushing for an adaptable policy environment that preserves Thailand's manufacturing competitiveness without compromising its long-term decarbonisation targets.

Building Upon Structural Reforms

The talks follow a series of aggressive energy interventions by the state. The administration recently approved a sweeping overhaul of the electricity tariff structure alongside a major liberalisation of residential rooftop solar regulations.

By lifting the previous restrictive caps on power sales back to the grid, the government set a clear precedent for decentralised, cleaner power generation.