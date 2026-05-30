Rail, bus and boat services listed for Thais help Thais Plus

Transport Ministry has announced the list of public transport systems joining the Thais help Thais Plus scheme, under which the government will cover 60% of eligible fares while registered passengers pay the remaining 40%.

The measure is aimed at easing the cost of living, particularly for people in Bangkok who rely on public transport for commuting, errands and essential daily travel.

The scheme will run for four months from June 1 to September 30, 2026, and will be available to those who successfully register through the Pao Tang app.

The government says the measure is designed not only to reduce travel costs, but also to encourage greater use of public transport, ease traffic congestion and support long-term efforts to reduce urban pollution.