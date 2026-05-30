Rail, bus and boat services listed for Thais help Thais Plus

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026
Rail, bus and boat services listed for Thais help Thais Plus

Thais help Thais Plus scheme offers 60% fare support for registered users of trains, buses and boats from June to September

Transport Ministry has announced the list of public transport systems joining the Thais help Thais Plus scheme, under which the government will cover 60% of eligible fares while registered passengers pay the remaining 40%.

The measure is aimed at easing the cost of living, particularly for people in Bangkok who rely on public transport for commuting, errands and essential daily travel.

The scheme will run for four months from June 1 to September 30, 2026, and will be available to those who successfully register through the Pao Tang app.

The government says the measure is designed not only to reduce travel costs, but also to encourage greater use of public transport, ease traffic congestion and support long-term efforts to reduce urban pollution.

How much support will passengers receive?

Under the Thais help Thais Plus scheme, registered users will receive fare support based on actual travel costs.

Key conditions include:

  • the government covers 60% of the actual fare;
  • passengers pay the remaining 40%;
  • support is capped at 200 baht per person per day;
  • the total monthly cap is 1,000 baht per person;
  • the scheme runs from June 1 to September 30, 2026.

If a fare exceeds the daily support limit, passengers can pay the remaining amount in cash or through the Pao Tang app.

Which public transport services are included?

The scheme covers several major public transport systems, including electric trains, buses and express boats.

MRT

  • Blue Line
  • Purple Line
  • Yellow Line
  • Pink Line

The benefit applies only to single-trip tokens or tickets bought at ticket offices.

It cannot be used to top up stored-value travel cards.

  • Green Line and Gold Line: Passengers can scan to pay for single-trip tickets at station ticket counters.
  • Red Line: The benefit applies to single-trip tokens bought at ticket offices.
  • Airport Rail Link: The benefit applies to single-trip tokens bought at ticket offices.

BMTA buses

Passengers can scan to pay through fare-collection devices carried by bus conductors.

Chao Phraya Express Boat

Passengers can pay normal fares at designated piers.

Transport Co buses

  • The benefit applies to tickets for all routes bought at ticket counters nationwide.
  • The scheme is expected to be particularly useful for working commuters, students and people who use multiple transport modes each day.
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