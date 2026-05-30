Rail, bus and boat services listed for Thais help Thais Plus

Transport Ministry has announced the list of public transport systems joining the Thais help Thais Plus scheme, under which the government will cover 60% of eligible fares while registered passengers pay the remaining 40%.
The measure is aimed at easing the cost of living, particularly for people in Bangkok who rely on public transport for commuting, errands and essential daily travel.
The scheme will run for four months from June 1 to September 30, 2026, and will be available to those who successfully register through the Pao Tang app.
The government says the measure is designed not only to reduce travel costs, but also to encourage greater use of public transport, ease traffic congestion and support long-term efforts to reduce urban pollution.
Under the Thais help Thais Plus scheme, registered users will receive fare support based on actual travel costs.
Key conditions include:
If a fare exceeds the daily support limit, passengers can pay the remaining amount in cash or through the Pao Tang app.
The scheme covers several major public transport systems, including electric trains, buses and express boats.
MRT
The benefit applies only to single-trip tokens or tickets bought at ticket offices.
It cannot be used to top up stored-value travel cards.
BMTA buses
Passengers can scan to pay through fare-collection devices carried by bus conductors.
Chao Phraya Express Boat
Passengers can pay normal fares at designated piers.
Transport Co buses