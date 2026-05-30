Lao cave survivors ate wooden gold pans to stay alive

Five Lao workers found trapped inside a collapsed gold mine tunnel reportedly survived by eating wooden gold-panning trays while waiting for rescuers to reach them.

The discovery emerged during the ongoing rescue operation at a gold mine tunnel in Long Cheng district, Xaisomboun province, Laos, where seven workers were left trapped after part of the tunnel collapsed.

Thai and Lao rescue teams have been working for several days to search the flooded tunnel and reach those stranded inside.

A sign of hope came when rescuers managed to locate five of the missing workers. The first survivor, identified as 23-year-old Thao Mued, was brought out safely, bringing relief to the rescue teams and the workers’ families.

Four others who have been found remain inside the tunnel. Rescuers have not yet been able to move them out immediately, as the team must first assess safety conditions and plan the next stage carefully.

Officials are preparing to discuss the rescue approach before attempting to bring the remaining survivors out as safely as possible. Two workers are still missing.