Ferrari Luce stirs debate but wins Thai bookings

Ferrari’s first all-electric model, the Ferrari Luce, has triggered intense debate over its design direction while drawing strong early demand from Thai buyers.
Following its global unveiling in Rome, Italy, on May 25, images and technical details of the Luce quickly attracted attention across the automotive world. But the biggest discussion has not centred on its four electric motors, 1,050 horsepower or European price of 550,000 euros, or around 20.8 million baht. Instead, it is the car’s shape and design language that have divided opinion.
Ferrari Luce, pronounced “Loo-che”, is the brand’s first four-door, five-seat electric vehicle. The model was designed by LoveFrom, the design firm led by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, two former Apple designers widely recognised in industrial product design.
Their work on Ferrari’s first EV marks a sharp break from many of the traditions long associated with the Maranello marque.
A more practical Ferrari
The Luce is positioned as a Ferrari GT with a body length of more than 5 metres. Its dimensions are:
Because it is built on an EV platform, the cabin offers more usable space than a conventional Ferrari layout. There is no central transmission tunnel, giving the interior a more open and spacious feel.
The car also comes with rear-hinged “coach doors”, a feature that underlines its more practical character. Ferrari executives have described the Luce as the most comfortable Ferrari ever produced.
While some observers have been divided over the exterior, the interior has received a warmer response.
The cabin follows a design theme described as “clarity and refined simplicity”, combining clean visual lines with detailed craftsmanship. Key controls and displays are grouped by function, while the most important driving information is placed directly in front of the driver.
The control panel can be tilted and includes a hand grip and palm rest. Ferrari has also combined mechanical buttons with a high-resolution OLED touchscreen.
Other interior features include:
The Ferrari Luce uses an active suspension system developed from the F80 and comes with 23-inch front alloy wheels and 24-inch rear wheels.
Its weight distribution is 47% at the front and 53% at the rear.
The car is built on an 800-volt high-voltage electrical architecture and uses four electric motors, with one motor controlling each wheel independently.
Key performance figures include:
The Luce uses an NMC battery pack with a capacity of 122kWh. The battery is designed and produced by Ferrari in Maranello.
Ferrari says the car can travel more than 530 kilometres on a full charge and supports DC fast charging of up to 350kW.
Ferrari has priced the Luce in Europe at 550,000 euros, or around 20.8 million baht. In Thailand, the imported model is expected to cost more than 40 million baht.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2027.
Cavallino Motors, Ferrari’s official distributor in Thailand, said Thailand has received the highest number of Luce bookings in ASEAN, reflecting strong demand among Thai supercar buyers even as the model departs sharply from Ferrari tradition.