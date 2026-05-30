Ferrari Luce stirs debate but wins Thai bookings

Ferrari’s first all-electric model, the Ferrari Luce, has triggered intense debate over its design direction while drawing strong early demand from Thai buyers.

Following its global unveiling in Rome, Italy, on May 25, images and technical details of the Luce quickly attracted attention across the automotive world. But the biggest discussion has not centred on its four electric motors, 1,050 horsepower or European price of 550,000 euros, or around 20.8 million baht. Instead, it is the car’s shape and design language that have divided opinion.

Ferrari Luce, pronounced “Loo-che”, is the brand’s first four-door, five-seat electric vehicle. The model was designed by LoveFrom, the design firm led by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, two former Apple designers widely recognised in industrial product design.

Their work on Ferrari’s first EV marks a sharp break from many of the traditions long associated with the Maranello marque.