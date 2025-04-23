Ferrari, Benz cars burn down in three-vehicle accident in Bangkok

Two luxury cars – a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz – went up in flames after being involved in an accident with a Toyota pickup truck on a Bangkok road early on Wednesday, police said.

Pol Lt Col Apiwat Sinparu, an inspector at Thamma Sala Police Station, said the accident occurred at 2.20am on the inbound Borom Ratchachonni Road, about 300 metres before it intersects with Buddha Monthon 3 Road in Sala Thammasop sub-district of Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district.

Apiwat said the man driving the Mercedes-Benz was seriously injured and was rushed to Ratchapipat Hospital, while the two other drivers – of the Ferrari and the Toyota pickup – sustained minor injuries and declined hospital treatment.