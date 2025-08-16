Nightmare on the Expressway: A Race Against Time as a Luxury Car Gang’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Chaos

What began as a routine drive home for a young couple turned into a terrifying ordeal on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway early this morning, as a high-speed chase between a gang of luxury cars culminated in a dramatic collision.

The crash left a trail of destruction, damaging more than ten vehicles and putting lives at risk.

The incident, which took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the outbound lanes towards Bang Pa-in, saw traffic police and rescue officials from the Expressway Authority rushing to a chaotic scene above Muang Thong Thani.

They found a road littered with mangled metal and debris, with a massive oil spill staining both lanes. The subsequent cleanup took a grueling three hours.

One of the victims, 29-year-old Achitphon Banmai, was driving his grey BMW with his girlfriend when their night took a harrowing turn. He recalled seeing a convoy of three white, modified cars racing behind him.

"They were driving so fast, it looked like they were going to hit me," he said.