Nightmare on the Expressway: A Race Against Time as a Luxury Car Gang’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Chaos

What began as a routine drive home for a young couple turned into a terrifying ordeal on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway early this morning, as a high-speed chase between a gang of luxury cars culminated in a dramatic collision.
The crash left a trail of destruction, damaging more than ten vehicles and putting lives at risk.
The incident, which took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the outbound lanes towards Bang Pa-in, saw traffic police and rescue officials from the Expressway Authority rushing to a chaotic scene above Muang Thong Thani.
They found a road littered with mangled metal and debris, with a massive oil spill staining both lanes. The subsequent cleanup took a grueling three hours.
One of the victims, 29-year-old Achitphon Banmai, was driving his grey BMW with his girlfriend when their night took a harrowing turn. He recalled seeing a convoy of three white, modified cars racing behind him.
"They were driving so fast, it looked like they were going to hit me," he said.
In a split-second decision, he tried to swerve out of the way, but it was too late. His car was struck from behind, careening out of control and into the path of another vehicle.
"All of them were modified racing cars with no number plates," Achitphon recounted, his voice still shaken. "After they hit us, they just sped away."
His girlfriend suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital by rescue workers.
Dashcam footage captured at 12:59 a.m. showed the moments leading up to the crash, where the expressway narrowed from three lanes to two.
The video shows the three racing cars weaving through traffic before one of them slammed into the back of Achitphon’s car, triggering a devastating domino effect that ensnared many other innocent drivers.
Pol Lt Thapanapong Phuengmee of Pak Kret Police Station confirmed that all drivers involved are being interviewed.
He stated that the police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident.
"If we find that they were racing, we will file additional charges and prosecute them," he warned, noting that such an offence could lead to the court ordering the confiscation of their vehicles.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the human cost of a moment of carelessness.
The victims of this crash now face not only the physical and emotional trauma but also the long road to recovering from the extensive damage.