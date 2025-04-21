Deadly Thai Highway Faces Scrutiny as Accident Rate Soars

A notorious stretch of Highway 304 in Prachin Buri province, Thailand, has come under intense scrutiny following a stark analysis of accident data revealing over 700 incidents in the past five years.

A forum led by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) on Monday has pinpointed several high-risk areas, including the Kabin Buri-Wang Nam Khiao and San Pu Khao Tone intersections, prompting calls for stricter law enforcement, risk reduction measures, and the widespread adoption of mandatory vehicle insurance.

TDRI's Dr Sumet Ongkittikul, a transport and logistics policy expert, stressed the need for robust law enforcement and the promotion of measures to mitigate risks, such as speed checks, the use of safety gear, and road infrastructure improvements.

He also emphasised the importance of exploring additional strategies in collaboration with academics and local working groups to enhance safety in the region.

His comments came shortly after a grim report of a double-decker bus crash on Highway 304 near the San Pu Khao Tone downhill section, heading towards Kabin Buri.

The accident left over 50 people injured and tragically claimed four lives, including both bus drivers and a conductor, alongside a passenger. Brake failure is suspected as the cause, and the timing of driver rest stops is being investigated.

Beyond stricter enforcement, Dr Sumet highlighted the critical need to promote mandatory vehicle insurance.

Shockingly, figures from 2024 revealed that at least 7.3 million motorcycles, representing 32% of the total, are operating on Thai roads without the legally required insurance.

In Prachin Buri province, this figure is even more concerning, with 43% or 70,000 motorcycles uninsured.

