Deadly Thai Highway Faces Scrutiny as Accident Rate Soars

A notorious stretch of Highway 304 in Prachin Buri province, Thailand, has come under intense scrutiny following a stark analysis of accident data revealing over 700 incidents in the past five years.
A forum led by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) on Monday has pinpointed several high-risk areas, including the Kabin Buri-Wang Nam Khiao and San Pu Khao Tone intersections, prompting calls for stricter law enforcement, risk reduction measures, and the widespread adoption of mandatory vehicle insurance.
TDRI's Dr Sumet Ongkittikul, a transport and logistics policy expert, stressed the need for robust law enforcement and the promotion of measures to mitigate risks, such as speed checks, the use of safety gear, and road infrastructure improvements.
He also emphasised the importance of exploring additional strategies in collaboration with academics and local working groups to enhance safety in the region.
His comments came shortly after a grim report of a double-decker bus crash on Highway 304 near the San Pu Khao Tone downhill section, heading towards Kabin Buri.
The accident left over 50 people injured and tragically claimed four lives, including both bus drivers and a conductor, alongside a passenger. Brake failure is suspected as the cause, and the timing of driver rest stops is being investigated.
Beyond stricter enforcement, Dr Sumet highlighted the critical need to promote mandatory vehicle insurance.
Shockingly, figures from 2024 revealed that at least 7.3 million motorcycles, representing 32% of the total, are operating on Thai roads without the legally required insurance.
In Prachin Buri province, this figure is even more concerning, with 43% or 70,000 motorcycles uninsured.
The financial burden of these uninsured vehicles is substantial.
The Victims of Road Accidents Fund has reportedly paid out a staggering 1.522 billion baht in compensation for accidents involving uninsured vehicles between 2016 and 2024.
Consequently, the project will focus on studying and developing effective ways to promote mandatory insurance among target groups, particularly motorcycle users in high-risk areas of Prachin Buri, such as the 304 Industrial Estate.
The findings aim to benefit both the public and the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC).
These issues were at the forefront of the Road Safety Talk forum: "Decoding 304, Pinpointing Prachin as a Model Safe Road City." The panel included Mayurin Suthirattanapan, a special expert from the OIC; Prof Dr Kunnawee Kanitpong, manager of the Thailand Accident Research Center; Seri Kawinratchatroj, chairman of the Motor Insurance Committee; and Dr Sumet Ongkittikul.
The discussion covered various facets of tackling road accidents in Prachin Buri, especially along the notorious Highway 304, including safety promotion measures, driver behaviour, and the challenges of establishing a robust insurance system.
Dr Sumet pointed out that while Thailand aims to reduce road accident fatalities to 12 per 100,000 people by 2027, the country has fallen short of this target for the past three years.
In 2024, fatalities exceeded the goal by a staggering 125%. The growing challenge of motorcycle accidents makes targeted preventative measures for this group a national priority, and particularly so for Prachin Buri.
The province has a motorcycle accident fatality rate significantly higher than the national average, accounting for 78.16% of all road deaths, with over a third involving young people and the elderly.
Dr Sumet's analysis of high-risk areas in Prachin Buri identified three districts with alarmingly high accident rates: Mueang Prachin Buri, Si Mahosot, and Si Maha Phot, particularly around the 304 Industrial Estate and along Highway 304 itself.
Between 2019 and 2024, Highway 304 witnessed 711 accidents. The most dangerous section, zone 0403 at the Kabin Buri-Wang Nam Khiao intersection, accounted for a staggering 550 of these incidents (77.4%), resulting in 70 deaths and over 400 injuries.
This is attributed to the area's mix of communities and industrial estates, coupled with hilly terrain.
Additionally, the kilometre 209-211 stretch, near the San Chao Pho Pu Tone shrine, known for its steep incline, has historically been the site of major accidents, accounting for 32.5% of all accidents on Highway 304.
Mayurin of the OIC wrapped up the forum with a hopeful message: "We hope that this marks the beginning of long-lasting change. Highway 304 in Prachin Buri province must become a'safe road' that reflects the cooperation of all sectors, including government agencies, the private sector, community leaders, and every citizen. Most importantly, the OIC wants everyone to understand that'mandatory insurance' is more than just a legal requirement; it's a 'road companion' who will support you when the unexpected happens."