Relatives mourn 18 victims of Prachin Buri fatal bus crash

The bodies of the 18 people who died when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Prachin Buri province on Wednesday were transported to Bueng Kan province for funeral rites.

The double-decker bus had 49 people on board, including the driver, and was travelling from Bueng Kan to Rayong province when it overturned while travelling downhill in Nai district, Prachin Buri, at 3.09 am.

17 victims died at the scene and 31 people were injured, some seriously, while another victim passed away later at Kabin Buri Hospital, police said.

The 18 bodies arrived at Wat Pa Wiwek Thammakhun in Bueng Kan’s Phon Charoen district at around 8pm Wednesday. A provincial officer said funeral rites for 13 bodies will be held there on March 1.

Four bodies will be transported to Wat Ban Euad and one to Wat Nong Kung at the request of relatives who wish to hold the funerals there, he added.

Phon Charoen district chief Montri Jaruthamrong said the province and related agencies will provide compensation of 1.05 million baht in total to the families of each of the deceased.

The injured victims will be compensated for medical expenses by the insurance, which has a total coverage of 10 million baht, he said.