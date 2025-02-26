Transport Ministry orders probe into Prachin Buri fatal bus crash

At the time of the accident, the bus was driven by Nawin Chupanya, whose public transport licence was set to expire on September 6 of this year.

The bus had 49 people on board, including the driver, and was travelling from Bueng Kan to Rayong when it overturned on a downhill road in Nai district, Prachin Buri, at 3.09 am, Surapong said.

As of 9.11 am, the death toll stood at 18, with 31 people injured.

The bus was insured under a liability policy with Mittare Insurance Plc, with a 10 million baht compensation limit. The insurance company will pay 50,000 baht to the family of each deceased victim and 50,000 baht for the medical fees of each injured victim.

The bus was also covered under compulsory accident insurance with a 10 million baht compensation limit per incident. This policy will pay 35,000 baht to the family of each deceased victim and 30,000 baht for medical expenses for each injured victim.

Surapong said the department would dispatch officials to inspect the accident scene.

The department has also been instructed to ensure that chartered bus operators regularly check the condition of their buses to prevent further accidents.

