Transport Ministry orders probe into Prachin Buri fatal bus crash

The Land Transport Department has been ordered to investigate a fatal accident in Prachin Buri involving a chartered bus that killed 18 people early on Wednesday.
Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit wanted the Transport Ministry to quickly investigate the cause of the accident.
Surapong said he had instructed the Land Transport Department to conduct a detailed fact-finding probe, provide immediate assistance to the victims, and report the findings to the ministry.
The department will collaborate with the police to follow up on the legal case, and the bus owner will be summoned to testify. If the owner is found to have violated any laws regarding the bus’s condition, legal action will be taken, Surapong added.
He said the department discovered that the bus belonged to Boonthan Chatree, who had a licence to operate chartered bus services until December 17, 2028.
At the time of the accident, the bus was driven by Nawin Chupanya, whose public transport licence was set to expire on September 6 of this year.
The bus had 49 people on board, including the driver, and was travelling from Bueng Kan to Rayong when it overturned on a downhill road in Nai district, Prachin Buri, at 3.09 am, Surapong said.
As of 9.11 am, the death toll stood at 18, with 31 people injured.
The bus was insured under a liability policy with Mittare Insurance Plc, with a 10 million baht compensation limit. The insurance company will pay 50,000 baht to the family of each deceased victim and 50,000 baht for the medical fees of each injured victim.
The bus was also covered under compulsory accident insurance with a 10 million baht compensation limit per incident. This policy will pay 35,000 baht to the family of each deceased victim and 30,000 baht for medical expenses for each injured victim.
Surapong said the department would dispatch officials to inspect the accident scene.
The department has also been instructed to ensure that chartered bus operators regularly check the condition of their buses to prevent further accidents.