3-car pile-up on Samut Prakan Motorway leaves 8 dead

Eight people, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving three vehicles on Motorway No. 7 in Samut Prakan Province on Thursday night, according to the police.

Highway Police were alerted to the accident at 10:10 PM on April 24 and rushed to the scene. The crash occurred in the emergency lane of Motorway No. 7 at kilometer marker 23+500, just before the Lat Krabang toll gate in Bang Sao Thong District, Samut Prakan Province.

Police stated that an 18-wheeler truck carrying asphalt rear-ended a passenger vehicle, which was then pushed into the back of another 10-wheel truck, trapping passengers in the wreckage.

Rescue teams from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation used hydraulic tools to cut through the wreckage and extricate the victims.

Eight people in the passenger car, a white Chevrolet Captiva SUV, were found dead. These included a male driver, four women, a ten-year-old boy, and two toddler girls aged around 2-3.

Police reported that human remains, including limbs and partial skulls, were also discovered and await forensic identification. The deceased’s bodies were transported to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Institute for autopsy.