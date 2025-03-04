Fast and Furious: Three injured in tuk-tuk race on Bangkok road

Three people were seriously injured when two speeding tuk-tuks collided on a Bangkok street late on Monday night, police said.
Pol Lt-Col Thiradej Sonklin, an inspector at Bang Phong Phang Police Station, stated that the accident occurred at around 10 pm on Monday on Ratchadaphisek Road in Chong Nonsi subdistrict, Yannawa district.
Eyewitnesses, who are residents of the area, reported that the two tuk-tuks appeared to be racing, each trying to overtake the other.
According to the witnesses, one of the tuk-tuks attempted to change lanes while overtaking on the right, causing it to be hit by the other vehicle and flip over.
The driver of the overturned tuk-tuk, identified as 28-year-old Pichit, sustained a severe head injury, including a deep cut, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the other tuk-tuk and his passenger both suffered broken legs.
Thiradej said police are still investigating the reason behind the apparent race and are awaiting the results of blood alcohol tests for all three individuals.
Tuk-tuks, also known as auto-rickshaws, are an iconic form of transport in Bangkok. They are especially popular among foreign tourists due to their open-air design, which offers passengers a clear view of their surroundings.
Known for their manoeuvrability, they can easily navigate congested streets and narrow alleyways.