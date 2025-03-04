Fast and Furious: Three injured in tuk-tuk race on Bangkok road

Three people were seriously injured when two speeding tuk-tuks collided on a Bangkok street late on Monday night, police said.

Pol Lt-Col Thiradej Sonklin, an inspector at Bang Phong Phang Police Station, stated that the accident occurred at around 10 pm on Monday on Ratchadaphisek Road in Chong Nonsi subdistrict, Yannawa district.

Eyewitnesses, who are residents of the area, reported that the two tuk-tuks appeared to be racing, each trying to overtake the other.