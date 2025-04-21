Seven dead, 40 injured in double-decker bus crash in Prachinburi

Police from Wang Khon Daeng Police Station rushed to the scene on the descent of Khao San Pu Tone mountain after receiving a report from the Sajjaputthadham Foundation in Kabin Buri district.

The bus, registered in Udon Thani, sustained severe front-end damage following a collision with a 22-wheel green container trailer, which was registered in Pathum Thani. The impact caused the green trailer to crash into the rear of a white truck registered in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Seven people, including the bus driver, died in the ensuing fire. Meanwhile, 40 injured passengers were transported to Kabinburi and Na Di hospitals for treatment.