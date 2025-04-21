Seven dead, 40 injured in double-decker bus crash in Prachinburi

Police from Wang Khon Daeng Police Station rushed to the scene on the descent of Khao San Pu Tone mountain after receiving a report from the Sajjaputthadham Foundation in Kabin Buri district.
The bus, registered in Udon Thani, sustained severe front-end damage following a collision with a 22-wheel green container trailer, which was registered in Pathum Thani. The impact caused the green trailer to crash into the rear of a white truck registered in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Seven people, including the bus driver, died in the ensuing fire. Meanwhile, 40 injured passengers were transported to Kabinburi and Na Di hospitals for treatment.
Na Di district chief, Somjai Phutthasena, stated that the bus had departed from Nong Khai and was heading to Rayong. It had only a short distance to travel before descending the hill.
He suggested that brake failure was the likely cause of the accident, although an investigation will be conducted to confirm this, as the driver died at the scene.
One passenger, Naruepon Kamsawang, 54, said he had been asleep at the time of the incident but heard others mention that the brakes had failed. Upon waking, he found the bus speeding and swerving in an attempt to avoid obstacles.
He said he was thrown forward when the bus crashed and noted that it was carrying a full load of passengers.
A witness, Amsan Puangphu, 64, a volunteer with the Buddhist Dhamma Medicine organisation, said he had been driving downhill cautiously for fear of brake overheating. He explained that the bus approached rapidly from behind, briefly cut in front of his vehicle, and then lost control, scraping against the roadside barrier and sending sparks flying.
Realising the bus was out of control, he followed in order to assist. Upon arrival, he saw two people had been thrown from the vehicle. He told them to break the windows to help others escape.
Several passengers managed to exit through the shattered windows, he said, adding that many were injured, including some with broken legs. He then used a fire extinguisher and flagged down passing vehicles to bring additional extinguishers to help suppress any potential fire.
The descent of Khao San Pu Tone mountain had previously been the site of a major accident on February 26, when a tour bus carrying a delegation from Phon Charoen Municipality in Bueng Kan province overturned, resulting in 18 fatalities and 31 injuries.