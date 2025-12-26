Army says four more PMN-2 mines found near Surin blast site, vows to raise case internationally

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree on Thursday reported new findings after personnel from the 2nd Army Area stepped on a landmine while carrying out a security mission in the Prasat Ta Kwai area of Surin province.

Following additional checks near the incident site, an explosive ordnance disposal team discovered four more PMN-2 anti-personnel mines laid in a continuous line along the troops’ route. The mines were found about 30 centimetres from the blast location.

Winthai said the placement clearly indicated an intent to cause harm to officials and anyone travelling through the area.

The army said the evidence shows Cambodia is continuing to use anti-personnel mines, which it described as a serious violation of international obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines (the Ottawa Convention) and contrary to international humanitarian principles.

The army said it will compile all information, evidence and details and submit them to the Foreign Ministry to pursue diplomatic procedures and formally raise the issue with the international community in global forums.

It condemned the alleged mine-laying in the strongest terms and stressed that the use of anti-personnel mines in any circumstances is unacceptable to the international community.