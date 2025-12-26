Abhisit backs Democrats’ 3 PM candidates, says they represent the future Thais want

Abhisit says Democrats’ PM candidates represent the future Thais want to see

Earlier, Abhisit, Korn and Karndee joined Sakoltee Phattiyakul, a deputy leader overseeing Bangkok, and Ongart Klampaiboon, an adviser to the party’s election campaign director, in leading the Democrat Party’s 33 Bangkok constituency candidates to pay respects at Bangkok’s City Pillar Shrine to rally the “Bangkok Fah Mai” group and boost morale ahead of candidate registration and the election.

After the visit, Abhisit told reporters the party would announce its other two prime ministerial candidates via social media at 10.00am, adding that the media and the public likely already knew who they were—and that those still guessing would probably be able to work it out.

Asked what made Korn and Karndee stand out, Abhisit said the Democrat Party’s three prime ministerial candidates were not separate figures brought together at random.

“They share the same origins in terms of ideas and political vision,” he said, adding that they had worked together on various occasions and were confident they shared a common view of the country’s future—one he believed many Thais wanted to see.

He said their work would be cohesive because they had spoken many times and developed campaign policies together. Without drawing comparisons with other parties, he said the public could be confident because the trio shared the same principles and aligned visions.