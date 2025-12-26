Plastic waste is choking the planet — recycling won’t be enough; cutting virgin plastic is key

“Plastic” was once praised as the material of the modern age—cheap, lightweight, durable and highly versatile. Today, it has become a serious threat, driving alarming problems for the environment, public health and the global economy.

A latest report by The Pew Charitable Trusts titled “Breaking the Plastic Wave 2025” sends an even stronger warning about the plastic pollution crisis that is sweeping across every part of the planet.

If the world continues with business as usual and fails to make urgent systemic changes, plastic pollution leaking into the environment—on land, in water and in the air—will more than double by 2040, reaching an estimated 280 million metric tonnes a year. The scale is likened to dumping a truckload of plastic waste into the environment every single second, nonstop.

The economic damage caused by the plastics system is also rising to shocking levels—especially when “hidden costs” that are not reflected in material prices are included. The report estimates that health impacts from chemicals in plastics alone cost the world as much as US$1.5 trillion a year.

At the same time, governments’ spending on collecting and disposing of plastic waste worldwide is expected to rise by 30% to reach US$140 billion by 2040. These losses do not yet include the damage to marine ecosystems, which the report estimates at between US$500 billion and US$2.5 trillion a year.

The report also warns that if the world delays action to control plastics by just five years, public costs would rise by US$27 billion a year, while increasing the risk of losing huge investments to outdated technologies such as incineration, which can obstruct a shift towards a circular economy.