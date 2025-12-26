SKY ICT Earns Highest Rating “AAA” in SET ESG Ratings 2025



SKY ICT’s ESG Score Rises to Top-Tier Levels in the Thai Capital Market, Reflecting Structural Strength and Positive Signals for Investor Confidence

The SET ESG Ratings serve as the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s evaluation framework for environmental, social, and governance performance, aimed at promoting responsible business practices and long-term value creation for stakeholders. In 2025, a total of 265 listed companies qualified for SET ESG Ratings, comprising 102 companies rated AAA, 80 rated AA, 67 rated A, and 16 rated BBB.

SKY ICT was awarded the “AAA” rating, with its ESG score reaching top-tier levels in the Thai capital market, reflecting the Company’s commitment to sustainability. The SET ESG Ratings 2025 results clearly demonstrate that SKY ICT is not merely a company that “meets ESG criteria,” but one that exhibits ESG quality significantly above the market average. The Company achieved a Total Score of 92 points, highlighting that its ESG outcomes are driven by high-quality management practices and long-term strategic integration embedded throughout the organization.

This achievement represents a strong positive signal for institutional investors and ESG-focused funds, both domestically and internationally, seeking listed companies capable of delivering sustainable long-term returns. As Responsible Investment increasingly becomes a global capital market standard, companies that consistently maintain top-tier ESG ratings gain advantages, including lower cost of capital, enhanced shareholder confidence, and expanded future business opportunities.



Advancing Toward Sustainable Long-Term Growth

The “AAA” rating is a significant milestone that reflects SKY ICT’s vision of becoming a technology company that grows steadily, transparently, and sustainably, amid ongoing changes in the global business and capital market landscape.



About Sky ICT Public Company Limited (SKY)

Sky ICT Public Company Limited (SKY) is a leader in Aviation Tech as a Service, continuously developing and delivering innovative airport-related technologies across various projects, with the aim of advancing Thailand’s aviation industry toward becoming an “Aviation Hub.”

Currently, SKY provides aviation-related technology systems, including the development and implementation of Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS) covering 13 airports nationwide, as well as Advance Passenger Processing Systems (APPS) and platforms related to travel and tourism. The Company delivers end-to-end IT solutions, offering comprehensive, diverse, and business-ready products and services, while ensuring reliability and professionalism for its clients.