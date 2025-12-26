SKY ICT Earns Highest Rating “AAA” in SET ESG Ratings 2025

This achievement reflects the Company’s excellence in conducting business under the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework in a systematic, transparent, and sustainable manner, reinforcing confidence among investors, financial institutions, and long-term ESG-focused funds.
The achievement of the “AAA” rating, the highest level of the SET ESG Ratings in 2025, underscores that SKY ICT’s growth is not driven solely by financial performance and business capabilities, but also by its ability to seamlessly integrate technology strategy with social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and strong corporate governance across all dimensions of the organization.
SKY ICT operates under the belief that ESG is a fundamental pillar of long-term growth, particularly in the technology and digital infrastructure sector, which relies on trust from government agencies, private enterprises, and end users. The Company therefore places strong emphasis on good corporate governance, risk management, data protection, and operational transparency, alongside the development of technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce resource consumption, and generate positive social impact.
In the Environmental (E) dimension, SKY ICT leverages digital technologies to enhance energy efficiency, optimize system management, and indirectly reduce carbon emissions through intelligent solutions that enable organizations and public agencies to utilize resources more efficiently.
In the Social (S) dimension, the Company prioritizes its people, user safety, digital skills development, and contributions to strengthening national infrastructure—particularly in the aviation, tourism, and public service sectors.
In the Governance (G) dimension, SKY ICT upholds strong principles of corporate governance, transparency, and strict regulatory compliance, which are key considerations for institutional investors in their investment decisions.
The SET ESG Ratings serve as the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s evaluation framework for environmental, social, and governance performance, aimed at promoting responsible business practices and long-term value creation for stakeholders. In 2025, a total of 265 listed companies qualified for SET ESG Ratings, comprising 102 companies rated AAA, 80 rated AA, 67 rated A, and 16 rated BBB.
SKY ICT was awarded the “AAA” rating, with its ESG score reaching top-tier levels in the Thai capital market, reflecting the Company’s commitment to sustainability. The SET ESG Ratings 2025 results clearly demonstrate that SKY ICT is not merely a company that “meets ESG criteria,” but one that exhibits ESG quality significantly above the market average. The Company achieved a Total Score of 92 points, highlighting that its ESG outcomes are driven by high-quality management practices and long-term strategic integration embedded throughout the organization.
This achievement represents a strong positive signal for institutional investors and ESG-focused funds, both domestically and internationally, seeking listed companies capable of delivering sustainable long-term returns. As Responsible Investment increasingly becomes a global capital market standard, companies that consistently maintain top-tier ESG ratings gain advantages, including lower cost of capital, enhanced shareholder confidence, and expanded future business opportunities.
The “AAA” rating is a significant milestone that reflects SKY ICT’s vision of becoming a technology company that grows steadily, transparently, and sustainably, amid ongoing changes in the global business and capital market landscape.
About Sky ICT Public Company Limited (SKY)
Sky ICT Public Company Limited (SKY) is a leader in Aviation Tech as a Service, continuously developing and delivering innovative airport-related technologies across various projects, with the aim of advancing Thailand’s aviation industry toward becoming an “Aviation Hub.”
Currently, SKY provides aviation-related technology systems, including the development and implementation of Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS) covering 13 airports nationwide, as well as Advance Passenger Processing Systems (APPS) and platforms related to travel and tourism. The Company delivers end-to-end IT solutions, offering comprehensive, diverse, and business-ready products and services, while ensuring reliability and professionalism for its clients.