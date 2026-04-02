Think Thailand: Next Level — Driving Thai Entrepreneurs Toward Sustainable Global Leadership

Elevating the image of Thai exports from a basic production base to a global hub for high-value goods and international-standard services. In a rapidly changing world, simply having a product may no longer be enough. The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is accelerating the THINK THAILAND : NEXT LEVEL campaign to propel the Thai business sector into the top five of Asia by 2027. This is driven by three key strategies aimed at ensuring Thai brands stand with elegance and sustainability on the global trade stage:

Elevating Thai products from general commodities to high-value premium goods: Focusing on the integration of innovation, creativity, and sustainability to create differentiation and enhance competitive potential, allowing Thai brands to capture the hearts of international consumers.

Developing entrepreneurs into "Smart Exporters": Promoting the use of data for market analysis and supporting business expansion into international e-commerce to increase the efficiency of reaching global consumers.

Strengthening international trade networks: Utilising over 58 Thai Trade Centres worldwide as vital mechanisms to open new markets, link business opportunities, and support Thai goods and services rooted in innovation, creativity, and sustainability to expand securely into the global market.

