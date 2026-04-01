Thai Brands Set to Shake Up Singapore’s Franchise Market Following Successful Trade Mission

Nineteen Thai brands have secured 113 trade partnerships in Singapore, with food, education, and fashion sectors forecast to generate $2 million this year.

Thailand’s service sector is poised for a significant expansion into Singapore, as a high-profile trade mission concludes with over 110 new business partnerships and a projected annual revenue of more than 69.8 million baht (approx. $2 million).

Led by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the "Thai Franchise Global Move" programme brought 19 of Thailand’s most promising brands to the city-state to capitalise on Singapore’s robust investment climate and evolving consumer tastes.

The mission, held between 24 and 25 March, focused on high-growth sectors including food and beverage, robotics education, and boutique fashion.

Tapping into the Health-Conscious Consumer

The mission’s findings suggest a major shift in the Singaporean market towards health-conscious and sustainable dining.

Thai entrepreneurs specialising in plant-based ice cream and premium fruit teas reported significant interest from local investors.

Traditional Thai street food remains a strong draw, with "Pad Kaprao" (basil stir-fry) and chive dumplings identified as high-potential "rising stars" for the Singaporean palate.