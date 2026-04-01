Thai Brands Set to Shake Up Singapore’s Franchise Market Following Successful Trade Mission

Nineteen Thai brands have secured 113 trade partnerships in Singapore, with food, education, and fashion sectors forecast to generate $2 million this year.
Thailand’s service sector is poised for a significant expansion into Singapore, as a high-profile trade mission concludes with over 110 new business partnerships and a projected annual revenue of more than 69.8 million baht (approx. $2 million).
Led by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the "Thai Franchise Global Move" programme brought 19 of Thailand’s most promising brands to the city-state to capitalise on Singapore’s robust investment climate and evolving consumer tastes.
The mission, held between 24 and 25 March, focused on high-growth sectors including food and beverage, robotics education, and boutique fashion.
Tapping into the Health-Conscious Consumer
The mission’s findings suggest a major shift in the Singaporean market towards health-conscious and sustainable dining.
Thai entrepreneurs specialising in plant-based ice cream and premium fruit teas reported significant interest from local investors.
Traditional Thai street food remains a strong draw, with "Pad Kaprao" (basil stir-fry) and chive dumplings identified as high-potential "rising stars" for the Singaporean palate.
"Singaporean consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness trends," noted Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP. "This presents a golden opportunity for Thai brands offering plant-based alternatives and fresh, fruit-based beverages to gain a sustainable foothold."
Strategic Market Entry
The participating Thai companies engaged in a rigorous market entry strategy, which included:
Retail Scouting: Entrepreneurs visited Raffles City and FUNAN shopping centres to analyse local consumer behaviour and retail positioning.
Direct Negotiations: A business matching event held at the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore resulted in 113 successful pairings, allowing Thai owners to negotiate directly with Singaporean venture capitalists and master franchisees.
One success story, Jian Cha Co., Ltd., which already operates one outlet in the city-state, confirmed it would open a second branch this May, with plans for a wider international rollout.
Beyond Food: Education and Fashion
While 16 of the 19 companies represented the food and beverage sector, the mission also highlighted opportunities in niche markets.
Robotics-focused education franchises and Thai fashion brands received substantial enquiries, suggesting that Singaporean investors are looking to diversify their portfolios with Thai-led innovation and design.
The DITP serves as the primary facilitator for these cross-border ventures, ensuring that Thai franchisors have the logistical and strategic support needed to navigate the competitive Singaporean landscape.
"This is a milestone for Thai franchises," said Sunanta. "It is about more than just signing deals; it is about forging long-term, sustainable bonds between Thai entrepreneurs and Singaporean investors to ensure mutual growth in the years to come."
Thai businesses looking to explore similar international opportunities are encouraged to contact the DITP or visit their global trade platform to monitor upcoming missions.