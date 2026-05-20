Suckermouth catfish invasion threatens rivers across ASEAN

This increases the risk of severe urban flooding during heavy rain.

Because the fish are scavengers that live in wastewater, they also accumulate very high levels of heavy metals such as lead and arsenic.

Experts say the spread of suckermouth catfish is a warning sign of deteriorating aquatic environments.

Their ability to take over waterways shows that those water bodies are too polluted for natural organisms to cope with.

Muhammad Anwar, mayor of East Jakarta, warned people to avoid consuming products made from suckermouth catfish, such as fish balls or fish cakes, after scientific testing found traces of mercury and E. coli bacteria above safety standards.

The fish’s rapid breeding rate is also a major obstacle.

One female can lay thousands of eggs a year, even as authorities continue efforts to remove them.

Prof Mahawan Karuniasa of the University of Indonesia said mass capture was only a temporary solution.

Prevention measures

Indonesia has enforced legal measures to control the problem, such as Ministerial Regulation No. 41 of 2014, which bans the import of dangerous aquatic animals.

But most suckermouth catfish had already been imported and spread in the wild before the law was enforced, making control difficult.

Local governments are also trying proactive measures.

Pramono Anung, the governor of Jakarta, ordered a citywide hunt for suckermouth catfish, and officials removed more than 5.3 tonnes from rivers in South Jakarta within just two weeks.

In Selangor state, Malaysia, a policy has encouraged people to catch suckermouth catfish from local waterways for 1 ringgit (about THB8) per kilogramme.

The measure has helped build community participation and reduce fish populations in specific areas.

Civil society has also played an important role.

Malaysia’s Foreign Fish Hunting Squad volunteer group (SPIA) has caught up to 75 tonnes of suckermouth catfish over the past two years.

Its work has helped fill gaps in areas beyond the reach of state operations.

Veryl Hasan, an assistant professor of aquaculture at Airlangga University, said that alongside catching the fish, rivers must be restored so native fish can breed again and maintain ecological balance, while pollution from factories and household waste must be controlled seriously.

Public education is also needed.

Arief Kamarudin, an Indonesian campaigner, uses TikTok to teach the proper way to catch and remove the fish.

Education for ornamental fish owners is also essential to prevent fish from being released into natural waterways again, while public understanding must be built that this species does not clean rivers; it merely lives well with pollution.

“Many people do not know that suckermouth catfish are an alien species, and do not know that they are threatening native fish and need to be removed from lakes and rivers in Jakarta,” Kamarudin said.

At the same time, processing caught fish into fertiliser or animal feed is one option for managing carcasses, but there must be thorough testing for toxic residues to prevent hazardous substances from re-entering the food chain.