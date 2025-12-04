Thai Business Giants Demand Law Reform to Tackle Waste Crisis

Private sector leaders urge government to overhaul outdated waste-to-energy regulations and tackle massive food waste volumes for economic gain.

Thailand’s leading corporations have united to call upon the government to urgently address the country’s escalating urban waste crisis, citing slow regulatory processes and outdated laws as major obstacles to implementing modern solutions.

The demands were raised at the "Sustainability Forum 2026 Shift Forward: Overcoming Challenges," organised by Krungthep Turakij on Wednesday.

Call to Reform Waste-to-Energy Laws

Pakkapol Leopairut, executive vice president of TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited, highlighted the need for policy reform to accelerate waste-to-energy (WtE) projects, which he noted are a globally efficient alternative to landfilling.

He identified two critical regulatory failures:

Outdated Local Rules: Some local administrative bodies still mandate landfilling as the sole disposal method, or impose rigid operator qualification criteria based on 20-year-old guidelines that only recognised landfill operations.

Permit Delays: The multi-stage, sequential approval process for setting up WtE plants, particularly the requirement to complete the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before construction begins, causes significant delays.