Global aviation chaos as Middle East airspace shuts for second day, stranding travellers

The conflict involving Iran has sent shockwaves through the global aviation industry after large swathes of Middle East airspace remained closed for a second consecutive day, triggering thousands of cancellations and reroutes and leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded worldwide.
Major Gulf transit hubs—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha—were shut or severely restricted, disrupting one of the world’s most important east-west travel corridors. Reuters reported that Dubai, the world’s busiest international hub, remained closed for a second day, with ripple effects felt as far as Bali, Kathmandu and Frankfurt.
The latest disruption followed US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation. Reuters said the strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while aviation operations across the region were impacted by airspace closures and attacks that damaged infrastructure, including at Dubai International Airport.
Real-time tracking services showed a “blank” on flight maps, with skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar largely empty.
Several carriers halted operations or extended suspensions, including:
Reuters cited aviation analyst John Strickland warning the shutdown’s scale could leave “hundreds of thousands of people … stuck … without any certainty” about when they can move again.
The disruption is also raising costs. Reuters said Brent crude jumped about 10% to around $80 a barrel, with analysts warning prices could climb towards $100 if the conflict drags on—adding pressure to airline operating costs.
Analysts said recovery may be slow even after airspace reopens because aircraft and crews are now scattered worldwide. The loss of overflight routes over Iran and Iraq—already more heavily used since the Russia-Ukraine war—has forced longer detours and increased congestion, while additional regional tensions risk further airspace restrictions.