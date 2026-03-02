Global aviation chaos as Middle East airspace shuts for second day, stranding travellers

The conflict involving Iran has sent shockwaves through the global aviation industry after large swathes of Middle East airspace remained closed for a second consecutive day, triggering thousands of cancellations and reroutes and leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded worldwide.

Major Gulf transit hubs—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha—were shut or severely restricted, disrupting one of the world’s most important east-west travel corridors. Reuters reported that Dubai, the world’s busiest international hub, remained closed for a second day, with ripple effects felt as far as Bali, Kathmandu and Frankfurt.

The latest disruption followed US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation. Reuters said the strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while aviation operations across the region were impacted by airspace closures and attacks that damaged infrastructure, including at Dubai International Airport.

Real-time tracking services showed a “blank” on flight maps, with skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar largely empty.