Court to hear Thai Airways bid to overturn temporary order in AGM case

THAI has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that five shareholders have filed a civil lawsuit seeking to revoke resolutions passed at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting (AGM).
THAI said the AGM was held via an electronic-only meeting on December 19, at 1pm.
The shareholders later sued the airline in the Civil Court, and the court issued a temporary protective order.
The airline said it submitted two petitions dated December 23, one seeking to cancel the temporary order and another requesting an urgent hearing.
The court accepted both petitions for consideration on December 25 and scheduled a hearing on the request to lift the order for January 6, 2026, at 9am.
THAI said it will provide further updates if there are any significant developments.