Court to hear Thai Airways bid to overturn temporary order in AGM case

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2025

Thai Airways International (THAI) has asked the Civil Court to lift a temporary protective order linked to a shareholder lawsuit challenging resolutions passed at its 2025 annual general meeting.

THAI has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that five shareholders have filed a civil lawsuit seeking to revoke resolutions passed at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting (AGM).

THAI said the AGM was held via an electronic-only meeting on December 19, at 1pm.

The shareholders later sued the airline in the Civil Court, and the court issued a temporary protective order.

The airline said it submitted two petitions dated December 23, one seeking to cancel the temporary order and another requesting an urgent hearing.

The court accepted both petitions for consideration on December 25 and scheduled a hearing on the request to lift the order for January 6, 2026, at 9am.

THAI said it will provide further updates if there are any significant developments.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy