Under the leadership of Nualphan Lamsam, Golden Place merges royal legacy with modern artisanal flair to launch its 2026 range of sustainable gift baskets.
In the bustling landscape of Thai retail, few names carry the weight of legacy and social responsibility quite like Golden Place. As the kingdom prepares to usher in 2026, this "Store for the People" is doing more than just stocking shelves; it is curating a bridge between the wisdom of Thai farmers and the modern festive table.
Managed by Suwannachad Company Limited under Royal Patronage, Golden Place was born from the visionary spirit of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
His aim was simple yet profound: to create a "showcase" for premium agricultural products where consumers could access safe, high-quality food, and farmers could find a fair, sustainable market.
Today, under the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, that mission has evolved into a sophisticated retail ecosystem.
The Visionary Drive of ‘Madame Pang’
At the heart of Golden Place’s modern transformation is Nualphan Lamsam, known affectionately as "Madame Pang," who serves as a Director of Suwannachad Company Limited.
Her leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that the brand’s royal heritage meets 21st-century standards of elegance and efficiency.
Under her guidance, Golden Place has leaned into its role as a social enterprise.
Nualphan has championed the integration of local wisdom with modern packaging and branding, making traditional products appealing to a globalised audience.
"Golden Place is not just a shop," Nualphan has often remarked in her role, "it is a testament to the strength of the Thai people and a vehicle for sustainable happiness."
The 2026 Collection: Artistry in Every Basket
This year’s festive launch is a masterclass in "Gifts of Life." The 2026 Gift Basket Catalogue showcases a range of meticulously curated sets that prioritise health, heritage, and the environment.
Rather than generic imports, these baskets are filled with the bounty of Thailand’s royal projects and local cooperatives.
Highlights of the 2026 catalogue include:
The Royal Legacy Sets: Baskets featuring iconic staples such as Royal Project honey, herbal teas, and dehydrated fruits—products that represent the pinnacle of Thai agricultural research and development.
The Wellness Harvest: Focused on organic grains and cold-pressed oils, these sets target the health-conscious urbanite, offering a taste of the countryside in refined, eco-friendly packaging.
Artisanal Weaving: In a nod to the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, many of the baskets themselves are handmade from local reeds and natural fibres, providing additional income to rural weaving communities.
The Crown Jewel: Traditional Thai Desserts
Beyond the baskets, Golden Place is celebrating the season with its signature Thai Dessert Sets. These are not mere sweets; they are edible art.
Featuring reduced sugar and natural colourings derived from flowers and herbs, these sets include auspicious delights like Thong Yip and Thong Yod, alongside more contemporary interpretations of traditional recipes.
The dessert collection serves as a sensory journey through Thailand’s culinary history, packaged in minimalist, elegant boxes that make them the perfect centrepiece for New Year gatherings.
Celebration Within Reach
Reflecting the company's commitment to accessibility, these tokens of appreciation are designed for a wide range of budgets. Festive gift sets begin from a starting price of 450 baht, ensuring that the spirit of giving—and the support for Thai farmers—is open to everyone.
By choosing a gift from Golden Place, you are participating in a cycle of kindness. Each purchase directly impacts the lives of producers in remote provinces, ensuring that as the city celebrates, the countryside thrives.
Experience the 2026 Collection:
To explore the full journey of Thai heritage and browse the detailed festive catalogues, visit the links below:
• Official Website: goldenplace.co.th
• 2026 Gift Basket Catalogue: View Full Catalogue
• Festive Goods & Thai Desserts: Discover More