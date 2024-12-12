Golden Place reopens to continue King Rama IX’s initiative

The dining area inside the store accommodates up to 100 visitors, while the spacious parking area outside supports up to 200 vehicles, including spaces for persons with disabilities.

Solar panels have been installed in the retail store area to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and align with environmental preservation trends. This practice is set to be adopted by other Golden Place branches in the future.

Additionally, visitors can access medical services at the Medical Development Clinic near the retail store. This initiative aligns with His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s vision to ensure access to high-quality medical services.

Nualphan Lamsam, a board member of the retail store operator Suvarnachad, explained that the renovation of the Rama IX branch was designed to cater to customers of all ages, ranging from children to the elderly.

Golden Place is the first store in Thailand to receive food safety certification from the Public Health Ministry, she said, highlighting that daily quality control is conducted to ensure food safety for consumers.

She also confirmed that the company plans to expand Golden Place branches, particularly in tourist cities, to accommodate the growing demand from both Thai consumers and international visitors.

This expansion aims to promote Thai agricultural products and support local entrepreneurs, she said.

“Once Golden Place expands, our trade partners will gain enhanced access to product distribution channels, enabling them to generate more income and further grow their businesses,” Nualphan said.

To celebrate the New Year festival, she added that hampers filled with a variety of healthy products are available to customers at all branches across Thailand.

Most products in the hampers have received Thai Food and Drug Administration certification to ensure hygiene and nutritional benefits. Customers can also personalise their hampers with goods of their choice, prepared by store staff.

Currently, Golden Place operates 21 branches nationwide, with the Rama IX branch in Bangkok being the first and largest retail store in Thailand.

The Rama IX branch is open daily from 7am to 10pm. For more information, visit website Goldenplace.co.th, Facebook: Golden Place, or Instagram: goldenplace.official.