BOT and AIS Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity Awareness

The initiative is supported by several key organizations, including the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). Together, all parties reaffirm their shared goal of fostering a safe and sustainable digital society for the people of Thailand.

Under this partnership, BOT and AIS will actively communicate and engage the public to promote both self-awareness and self-protection against cyber threats.

• Producing Cybersecurity Content for Public Awareness Educational content on cybersecurity will be developed and disseminated through social media platforms and online learning platforms, enabling the public to gain accessible knowledge on safe digital practices and secure use of financial services.

• Empowering the New Generation through the “CU TU Cyberguard” Project. The project, titled “CU TU Cyberguard”, aims to harness the potential of youth to help build a safer digital society. It supports student groups from Chulalongkorn University’s Color Guard and Thammasat University in developing digital and financial threat awareness skills. These students will then serve as ambassadors, passing on this knowledge to communities across the country. The initiative begins with a pilot program at Klongyaiwittayakom in Khlong Yai District, Trat Province.