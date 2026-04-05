Middle East conflict drives a worldwide energy policy shift

The conflict in the Middle East that erupted on February 28, 2026, has sent the biggest shock through global energy markets in history. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries more than 20 million barrels a day of crude oil and oil products, or around 20% of global oil consumption, has almost ground to a halt.

As a result, crude oil prices have surged above US$100 per barrel, while refined products, diesel, jet fuel and LPG have risen even more sharply. Global LNG supply has also fallen by around 20% as a result of the crisis.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) responded with a unanimous vote by its 32 member countries on March 11, 2026, to release 400 million barrels of emergency oil stocks into the market, marking the largest stock release in the agency’s history. At the same time, it launched the “2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker” to monitor government measures around the world in real time.