French-owned CMA CGM vessel crosses Hormuz amid Iran diplomacy

A container ship owned by French shipping group CMA CGM has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, with shipping data showing it changed its destination signal to “Owner France” before entering Iranian waters, in a possible sign that Iran does not regard France as a hostile state.

MarineTraffic vessel-tracking data showed the Malta-flagged Kribi crossed the Strait on April 2, becoming the first French-owned vessel to make the passage since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began at the end of February.

Before the war led to the effective closure of the waterway, the Strait handled about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

It was not immediately clear how the ship secured safe passage. Data showed the Kribi sailing south along the coast of Oman. CMA CGM did not respond to a request for comment, while President Emmanuel Macron’s office also did not immediately respond to questions over whether the French government had helped broker the vessel’s passage.