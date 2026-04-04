First signs of relief as French, Japanese and Omani ships clear Hormuz

Several cargo vessels linked to France, Japan and Oman have now succeeded in passing through the Strait of Hormuz, offering one of the strongest signs so far that tightly controlled shipping movement may be resuming through the strategic waterway after weeks of disruption.

Among the most closely watched was the CMA CGM Kribi, a Malta-flagged container ship operated by French shipping giant CMA CGM. Reuters and the Financial Times, citing vessel-tracking data, reported that the ship had travelled out of the Gulf through Hormuz, making it the first French-owned vessel, and widely seen as the first western-linked commercial ship, to complete the passage since the strait was effectively closed after the Iran war began in late February.

The French-linked vessel altered its AIS destination to identify its ownership before entering Iranian waters, while other reporting indicated it moved through the area near Larak Island, a route that has drawn attention in recent days as shipping companies search for workable ways through the strait. CMA CGM did not publicly explain how the vessel secured passage.