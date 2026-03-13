French, Indonesian presidents to visit Japan

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to visit the country for three days from March 29, and French President Emmanuel Macron for the subsequent three days from March 31. They will also meet with Emperor Naruhito, Kihara said.

As the current chair of the Group of Seven key democracies, Macron is likely to discuss with Takaichi the US-Israeli war against Iran and reaffirm collaboration with Japan in dealing with the intensifying situation and the United States.