Japan announces start of Tomahawk missile deliveries to MSDF

The missiles will be deployed as part of Japanese efforts to develop a standoff defence capability for attacking adversaries from outside their firing range. The deployment will "help deter armed attacks against our country," Koizumi told a news conference.

Tomahawks have a maximum range of some 1,600 kilometres. The Japanese government signed an agreement with the US government to obtain up to 400 Tomahawk missiles from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2027.