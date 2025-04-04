Lotus’s Wins Top Employer 2025 in Thailand for the Third Consecutive Year, Reinforcing World-Class Employee Care

Bangkok, 4 April 2025 - Lotus’s, a leading retail business under CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, has once again reaffirmed its excellence in human resource management by winning the Top Employer 2025 in Thailand award for the third consecutive year. Presented by the Netherlands-based Top Employers Institute, this prestigious recognition celebrates organizations with outstanding standards in human resource management and employee development.

This award reflects Lotus’s dedication to enhancing employees’ quality of life through comprehensive human resource initiatives. These include a strategic approach to organizational development, a positive work environment, ample career growth opportunities, competitive employee benefits, and a corporate culture that promotes well-being.

Guided by its SMART organizational culture, Lotus’s places employees at the center of its operations, striving to elevate human resource management to align with modern lifestyles. The company fosters continuous learning, supports career progression, and nurtures an environment that fosters sustainable growth.

All these efforts underscore Lotus’s commitment to delivering the best possible experience for both employees and customers, illustrated by the principle, "A Little Delight Everyday: Feel good every day at Lotus’s", allowing them to grow alongside the organization with stability and confidence.

